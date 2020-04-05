UK Labour Party elects Keir Starmer as leader

Agency Reporter

Lawyer and lawmaker Keir Starmer was elected leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party on Saturday by a decisive margin, after a contest thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus outbreak.

A special conference to announce the winner was scrapped when the nation went into lockdown, and the news came in a statement accompanied by a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

Starmer, 57, comes from Labour’s center-left wing, and his election marks a shift from the more strongly socialist course set by his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

Starmer acknowledged that he was becoming leader of the opposition “at a moment like none other in our lifetime” and promised to “engage constructively” with the Conservative government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The party said Starmer won on the first round of voting with 56.2 per cent of all the votes cast, well ahead of rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy. Angela Rayner was chosen as deputy leader in a vote of Labour’s half a million members.

A former UK chief prosecutor named after Labour Party co-founder Keir Hardie, Starmer faces the challenge of reuniting a party deeply divided over the policies and legacy of Corbyn, The outgoing leader was elected party chief in 2015 on a wave of grassroots enthusiasm, and took Labour sharply to the left, proposing the nationalisation of major industries and a huge increase in public spending.

Corbyn also faced allegations that he had allowed anti-Semitism to fester in the party. He is a long time supporter of the Palestinians and critic of Israel.

Starmer said “anti-Semitism has been a stain on our party.”

Labour has now been out of office for a decade that has brought the country three Conservative prime ministers – David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.