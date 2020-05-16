Ugobest Music Releases Majek Baba O’BABY Audio + Video
Ugobest Global Entertainment Foundation, Releases Majek Baba song titled ‘O Baby’ Audio + Full Video.
Majek Baba whose real names are Paul Wasiu Gbolahan Majekodunmi, hails from Ikorodu L.G.A, Lagos State, currently resides in Lagos State. He is a versatile artist.
Majek Baba is set to take the industry by storm as he drops his debut single “O Baby” which is a street sensational and a dance-able Song “. Video directed by Irok Viralz.
With us there is still Hope for the Talented Ones…
More shows, Promotions & more Video shoots still going on, back to back…because Ugobest Global Entertainment Foundation Has Come to Stay…Forward ever…backward never…
We are picking talents from local to international…
Ugobest Music still on the look for more talented artistes, Comedians, DJs, dancers, producers, actors, etc to present to the world because Our Team is Working Hard…Day by Day…
Ugobest Global Entertainment Foundation…
It’s all about bringing the best in you…
It’s all about Entertainment in general…
We always create opportunities for talents… Because we recognize all talents and we believe in You the Talented Ones, keep up your dream to achieve your success…don’t give up… Because Your determination, Your Focus and Your Consistency will lead you to success one day…
Thank you.
