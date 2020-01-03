UEFA’s 50 for the Future: Arsenal’s Saka makes list

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been recognized by UEFA has one of the 50 youngsters expected to becomes stars in two years’ time.

The official website of UEFA which published the list had Saka has the only player of Nigerian descent worthy of selection in the prestigious list. Saka is also eligible to play for the Nigeria national team.

The player was recognized thanks to his brilliant performances for Arsenal in this season’s Premier League and Europa League.

The other Premier League starlets that made the list include Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Reece James (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) and Troy Parrott (Tottenham).

On Saka, they wrote: “In September, at 18 years and 14 days old, winger Saka became Arsenal’s youngest European scorer since Aaron Ramsey in 2008.”

A Hale End Academy graduate, Saka made his first team debut against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League on November 29, 2018, becoming the 15th youngest player to debut for Arsenal aged 17 years, 2 months and 24 days.

A winger by trade, the versatile Saka has been deployed at left-back in his last five matches for Arsenal in the Premier league, including Wednesday’s win against Manchester United.

