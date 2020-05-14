Uchechukwu Otti – “The Reason”

Talented singer Uchechukwu Otti releases a new praise song titled “The Reason“. On this impressive track she sings praises of God’s name as she worships and adores his wonderful works.

TWITTER – @ottiuchechukwu @ebyemenike

INSTAGRAM – Uchechukwu Otti, Eby Emenike

‘THE REASON LYRICS’

Speaking in tongues

Intro

Father in Heaven we have come to worship you; for you are God

There is none like thee everlasting father

You remaineth the same forever

Be thou exalted; be thou glorified

Thank you, Jesus

Verse 1

You are the reason why I’m alive today

You are the reason why I can breathe

You are the reason why I can sing today, a ga m enye gi ekele

You are the reason why I’m alive today

You are the reason why I can sing

You are the reason why I can breathe today, a ga m enye gi ekele

A ga m eme ka uwa mara x 3 (English: I will let the whole world know)

Na I bu chukwu onye na eme mma (English: That you are an almighty God)

A gam eme ka uwa mara x 3

Na I bu chukwu onye na eme mma

Chorus

A ga m eme ka uwa mara (a gam eme ka uwa mara)

A ga m eme ka uwa mara oh oh (a gam eme ka uwa mara)

A ga m eme, a ga m eme (a ga m eme ka uwa mara, na I bu Chukwu onye na eme mma)

A ga m eme ka uwa mara oh oh (a ga m eme ka uwa mara)

A ga m eme ka eluwa mara gi (a ga m eme ka uwa mara)

Ka ha we kpo isi ala we nye gi (a ga m eme ka uwa mara, na I bu Chukwu onye na eme mma)

Saxophone plays

Verse 2

Now and forever more you are the king above all kings

I will let the whole world know you are the king and my saviour

You are mightier than the mightiest

You are greater than the greatest

I will let the whole world know you are my Lord and you are my saviour

Now I walk within your favour, grace and unending love

Breaking every bound through your righteousness not my own

I will boast in Jehovah alone

I will sing the song of glory

I will let the world know you are my Lord and you are my saviour

Chorus

A ga m eme ka uwa mara

A ga m eme ka uwa mara

A ga m eme ka uwa mara na I bu Chukwu onye na eme mma

Okwa gi bu onye ike nile di na aka (a ga m eme ka uwa mara) (English: You have all the power

in your hands)

Eligwe na uwa na asopuru gi (a ga m eme ka uwa mara) (English: Heaven and Earth respects

you)

Okwa gi na akpolite onye nwuru anwu (a ga m eme ka uwa mara na I bu Chukwu onye na eme

mma) (English: You raise the dead)

O dighi onye di ka gi (a ga m eme ka uwa mara) (English: There is nobody like you)

Onye oma na eme mma ka ibu (a ga m eme ka uwa mara) (English: You are a great God that

does great things)

I worship you (a ga m eme ka uwa mara)

Oh Jesus (na ibu chukwu onye na eme mma)

