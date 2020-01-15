Tyson Fury Masturbates 7 Times A Day As Part Of Wilder Rematch Preparations

TYSON FURY has revealed he is masturbating SEVEN times a day ahead of his big rematch against Deontay Wilder.

And the Gypsy King hopes it will give him the ‘upper hand’ as he bids to become WBC world heavyweight champ.

Speaking after the first press conference concluded ahead of the big fight, the 31-year-old said: “I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before.

“I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.

“I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping.”

FISTS OF FURY

Fury, married to wife Paris since 2008 with the couple having five children, then quoted lines from the 2004 hit song by Danzel, titled Pump It Up.

He added: “Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know!

“I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...