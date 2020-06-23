Two Nigerian Strikers On The Radar For Rohr For Super Eagles Were On Target In Swiss Super League

Two Nigerian strikers of Blessing Eleke and Tosin Aiyegun on the radar of German coach Gernot Rohr for Super Eagles were on target for their respective clubs in the latest round of matches in the Swiss Super League.

Blessing Eleke scored a crucial goal as Luzern beat one of the top teams in Switzerland, FC Basel 2-1 at the Swissporarena Lucerne on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old forward was a 71st-minute substitute after coming in for Francesco Margiotta who scored the first goal in the 23 minutes of the encounter but Nigerian star doubled Luzern’s advantage ten minutes later, his fifth goal in all competitions this term.

Eleke was placed on standby for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles two years ago.

Another striker on the radar of Rohr FC Zurich star Tosin Aiyegun took his league tally for the season to five goals when he opened the scoring against Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf Bern (Bern) on Saturday.

His 25th minute goal was pointless as FC Zurich went on to lose the game 3-2 after conceding in the 85th minute.

Aiyegun was signed as a replacement for Stephen Odey who moved to Belgian First Division A outfit Racing Genk last summer.

source:- fcnaija

