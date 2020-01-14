Two Men Arrested With 40 Bags Of Hemp And 11 Packs Of ‘Next Level’ In Ogun State

Two men allegedly transporting 40 bags of Indian hemp and 11 packs of skunk a.k.a Next Level, have been arrested by the Ogun State police command.

The suspects arrested at Igboora Road with their Chevrolet bus marked KSF 390 XS, were identified as Sulaiman and Ganiyu.

Sulaiman and Ganiyu who were paraded alongside 24 other suspects arrested for crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping, burglary, vandalism and impersonation, were arrested on Thursday January 9.

New Telegraph reported that Ogun State’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson promised that the suspects will be prosecuted after investigation has been concluded.

He said;

“On the 9th of January, 2020, about 4a.m., based on technical intelligence gathering, some hoodlums who specialised in large quantity supply of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp as means of livelihood, operatives of SARS led by ASP Olayiwola Babatunde, who were on pin-down point on Igboora Road, intercepted a Chevrolet bus with registration number KSF 390 XS loaded with 40 bags of weeds suspected to be cannabis. The two occupants of the bus were arrested along with the exhibit.”

Sulaiman who confessed to the crime, told newsmen that he and his partner who were into rice smuggling were promised N100k for transporting the hard drugs.

He said;

“We were transporting the bags from Idere near Igboora in Oyo State. I don’t know the owner but I know the destination point. I also knew the bags contained Indian hemp. This is the third time I’m transporting it. “For this trip, we agreed on N100,000. The first consignment I conveyed for them, I collected N60,000. The second trip I collected N40,000. I used to smuggle foreign rice before now. “I was taking this consignment to Rounder area in Abeokuta to meet Mr. Samuel. He is supposed to receive it. But he is now on the run.”

Also speaking to newsmen, Ganiyu claimed to be a mechanic before venturing into smuggling of cannabis. He also claimed he was only a motor boy on the recent trip that got them arrested.

