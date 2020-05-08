Two men arrested, charged over fatal shooting of black jogger in Georgia

Agency Reporter

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a black man they pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighbourhood, US authorities have said.

Ahmaud Arbery was said to have been jogging just outside the city of Brunswick, Georgia on 23 February when he was confronted by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, who shot and killed the 25-year-old.

Gregory McMichael, 64, told police after the shooting that he and his son, 34, chased after Mr Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar.

The McMichaels were taken into custody on Thursday and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which announced the arrests the day after it began its own investigation at the request of an outside prosecutor.

Gregory McMichael served as an investigator for Glynn County district attorney Jackie Johnson, and retired last year. Due to conflicts of interest, the case is now on its third prosecutor, who said he will ask a grand jury to bring charges.

National outrage over the case swelled this week after a video was released that appeared to show the shooting.

NBA star LeBron James tweeted: “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man!

“I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family.”

Mr Arbery’s mother, Wanda Jones, said the footage proves her son was not committing a crime.

“He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed,” she said. “I’m hoping that all involved, they’re indicted and they go to jail.”

At a news conference before the arrests were announced Thursday, Republican governor Brian Kemp told reporters he was confident state investigators would “find the truth”.

“Earlier this week, I watched the video depicting Mr Arbery’s last moments alive,” Mr Kemp told reporters in Atlanta.

“I can tell you it’s absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers.”

Former Georgia congresswoman Stacey Abrams said Thursday’s arrests marked an “important first step, but the first of many.”

