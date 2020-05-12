Two Malaysians to be arraigned for forgery

A High Court in Abuja has fixed May 13 for the arraignment of two Malaysians and a Nigerian for forgery.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said Saththiyaraj Kantharasa, Vinith Ukantharasa and Anthony Adetokunboh were arrested for being in possession of fake Malaysian passports, and for making false statements.

