Two killed, one critically injured in Otedola Bridge accident

TWO persons were killed on Saturday in an accident occurred on the Otedola bridge, Berger-end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

One person was critically injured .

The accident involved a truck carrying granite and an SUV.

General-Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident.

According to LASEMA, three others were rescued, while two were treated on the spot and discharged.

