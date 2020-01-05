by WetinHappen Magazine

Two killed, one critically injured in Otedola Bridge accident


News

Our Reporter

 

TWO persons were killed on Saturday in an accident occurred on the Otedola bridge, Berger-end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

One  person was  critically injured .

The accident involved a truck carrying granite and an SUV.

General-Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident.

According to LASEMA, three others were rescued, while two were treated on the spot and discharged.

