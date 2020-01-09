Two Drivers Remanded Over Alleged Armed Robbery In Lagos

Two drivers, Samuel Akinwole, 33; and Rasaki Odubiyi, 22; were on Thursday remanded in Kirikiri Custodial Centre over alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Mr J. A. Adegun, Chief Magistrate of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered the duo to be remanded until Feb. 3, pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),NAN reports.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that Akinwole and Odubiyi who reside at Isuti Road, Igando, committed the offence on Dec.17 at Isolo area, Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that the duo robbed a pedestrian, Mrs Edith Tonye of her Samsung 736 mobile phone valued N106,000.

He said that both were standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He said the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Igando was informed of the activities of Akinwole and Odubiyi, which made the police arrest them.

