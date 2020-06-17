Two Died In Lagos Collapsed Building

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that two trapped children died in a collapsed building in Lagos.

The affected building situated at 46, Gafari Balogun St., Ogudu in Lagos State, collapsed after heavy downpour on Wednesday.

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the LASEMA Response Team (LRT), said that his team brought out the remains of the victims within two hours of operations.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the LRT received a distress call at 12.40p.m of a collapsed building at the aforementioned location.

“On arrival at the scene by agency responders, it was observed that a building collapsed as a result of a mud slide at the rear of the building caused by heavy rainfall.

“ We were informed that two children, one male and one female, were trapped and immediately commenced a search and rescue operation.

“Unfortunately, they were found dead and their remains were transported to the mortuary,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that integrity test would be conducted on the remainder of the building which had now been cordoned off by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Source:- NAN

