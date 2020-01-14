Two die in farmers, herdsmen clash

Our Reporter

Two persons have reportedly died in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sobe, Owan West Local Government of Edo State.

It was gathered trouble started on Sunday after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in the bush. The boy was said to have gone to get firewood when he was killed by suspected herdsmen.

Witnesses said the boy’s relatives, from Kwale extraction, mobilised and went after the herdsmen, killing one of them.

Council Chairman Frank Ilaboya appealed for calm. Ilaboya said he informed the Police Commissioner, Lawal Jimeta, about the killings and requested reinforcement.

He said: “Everyone should remain peaceful and calm. I have personally spoken to the Odibiado of Sobe, Anthony Aleburu, on the need to mobilise his people to ensure there is no more casualty. I have also mobilised security agents in the council to be on standby to forestall further crisis.

“Thank God the security agencies quickly moved in and, in conjunction with the Odibiado and the people of Sobe, calm was restored. This is why I am appealing to all for calm, that people should be refrained from further violence, as violence will not do the community or anybody good.”

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...