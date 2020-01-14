Two burnt to death in accident

From James Azania, Lokoja

Two persons were confirmed dead in an accident which occurred about 4pm on Monday at Felele on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

It was gathered that the crash involved a cement-laden truck and other vehicles.

According to an eyewitness, the truck said to be heading towards the North, experienced brake failure on descent around Felele, crashing into the road median.

Two persons, the driver and the truck boy, were burnt beyond recognition.

Other vehicles also got burnt.

Officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) controlled the traffic to prevent another accident.

Fire fighters were also on the scene to ensure that the fire does not spread, as the scene was close to some petrol stations.

