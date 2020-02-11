Two arraigned for ‘displaying dangerous weapons’ at border

Agency Reporter

Two men, Awolu Umar, 36, and Salaha Abubakar, 25, on Monday appeared before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly displaying dangerous weapons, and breach of peace.

Prosecutor ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendants on February 4 at Seme, Badagry conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by displaying dangerous arms such as planks and sticks, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“The defendants unlawfully armed themselves with dangerous and offensive weapons in public in a manner to cause terror in the community.

“The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 44 and 61 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he told the court.

The defendants, whose addresses are unknown, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Segun Aka-Bashorun granted the defendants N100,000 bail each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Aka-Bashorun ordered the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions and adjourned the case until Feb.19 for mention.

