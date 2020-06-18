Twitter In Shock As D’Banj’s Rape Accuser,Seyitan Exclusively Promotes His Forthcoming Song

Nigerians have reacted to the latest update on the D’Banj versus Seyitan rape case which is quite intriguing.

After she had taken to Twitter to explain that she was never arrested by the police over the rape allegations and that she would be moving on from the case, Seyi did something Nigerians weren’t expecting. She took to the social media platform to share a snippet of D’Banj’s forthcoming track “Stress Free”

In another tweet, Seyi said the entire situation was never her intention “To be very honest this was never our intention, we love you guys, let’s leave our life stress free #StressByDbanj”

To be very honest this was never our intention, we love you guys,let’s leave our life stress free #StressByDbanj ?? pic.twitter.com/vsR8V43M1f — Aunty Seyitan (@seyitannn_) June 18, 2020

However, Nigerian believe that the entire thing was cooked up to make it seem like she had taken back her words. Another thing that led to this speculation was that the forthcoming single was explicitly promoted on her page and not on any of the singer’s social media pages.

Here are some of the reactions below

Dbanj’s social media accounts haven’t shared that promo video yet but somehow Seyitan can tweet it? — J. (@JidekeneA) June 18, 2020

Seyitan would never spell “live” as “leave.” Seyitan knows her punctuations. Seyitan would never post a picture of her abuser on her page. Seyitan would never use this hashtag. My god what is happening????? https://t.co/mJlGqaXsGw — Doreen Uloma N. (@ulomareen) June 18, 2020

D’Banj’s lawyers called Seyitan a gold digger and proceeded- in the same letter- to demand 100 million naira. She didn’t ask for money at any point. — The CV Writer (@FunkeOnafuye) June 18, 2020

Seyitan did not get home last night. She was taken and is being held by @iamdbanj’s manager and under pressure to recant her statement. This is not right. This is kidnapping. This is intimidation. This is a human rights violation. Fuck everyone involved in this bullshit. — Doreen Uloma N. (@ulomareen) June 18, 2020

*TW* Seyitan exposed D’banj for raping her & tweeted proof. She was set to go to the Police but D’banj had Seyitan AND her Mother kidnapped by his management team & Police. They now have possession of Seyitan’s phone & have wiped her Twitter clean to tweet this shxt. Nigeria. https://t.co/oEQblqdUEK — Lillian (@LillzTrackLife) June 18, 2020

Nigerians NOTE that this is not Seyitan Babatayo using her Twitter account. D’banj and his management team are keeping her hostage, using the police to intimidate and force her to recant her rape story. Disregard this account until further notice. #justiceforseyitan https://t.co/63N9lj8TCr — Ugo (@UgoIkeakor) June 18, 2020

D’banj and his team are fully in control of Seyitan Babatayo IG and Twitter account. They disabled her comment section on IG. He violated Seyitan body and her social media accounts. Kidnapped Seyitan, denied her access to her family and lawyers. This is your legacy Dapo. — Ugo (@UgoIkeakor) June 18, 2020

