Tukur Buratai: Will insurgents be brought to their knees?

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1983. He attended the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna in 1981 as a member the 29 Regular Combatant course where he became a Cadet Sergeant Major (CSM). He has held administrative and instructional appointments since his commission into the Nigerian Army 36 years ago.

Upon his promotion to the rank of Major General, he was appointed the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji.

Thereafter, he was appointed Director of Procurement DHQ before he was appointed as Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTNF) under the auspices of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Benin Republic; an appointment he held until he was appointed as Chief of Army Staff in July 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He took over from Lieutenant Kenneth Minimah as the Chief of Army Staff at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency, when the Islamic sect was already occupying a substantial part of the Northeast and spreading its bloody campaign to other parts of the country.

Appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to office in 2015 on the premise of combating insecurity and defeating the terrorists’ group, Buratai took up the challenge of mobilizing and leading a highly disillusioned Nigerian Army to frontally tackle the rampaging terror group that was already gaining mileage.

Not only were the men at the frontline worn out, there was also the challenge of poor weaponry and low morale among personnel as a result of poor welfare.

However on assumption of office, Buratai took up the task of reengineering the Nigerian Army to make it more professional and responsive to national security challenges.

Today, the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other services and security agencies has continued to carry out sustained operations against Boko Haram and other terror groups, especially, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The Nigerian Army under Buratai has tactically defeated the Boko Haram terror groups and reduced its hitherto bloody attacks to mere feeble attempts at soft targets, which are readily repelled.

Under his watch, security relations with neighbouring countries like Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic has remained relatively cordial, which has also assisted in stifling the activities of the sect and other trans-border criminalities.

It also worthy of note that since he took over as COAS, internal security in Nigeria has improved drastically from what it was in 2015, although there are still potential threats that may require continuous review of military operations.

Buratai in a bid to win the war against insurgency through citizens’ collaboration also employed non-kinetic measures towards gaining the trust of the populace and eliminating the ideologies of the terrorists.

The Nigerian Army since 2015 has witnessed a lot of reorganisation and redeployment in a bid to improve its overall operational responsiveness and professionalism.

There has also been a massive increase in theater training for troops in the frontlines to afford them the required capabilities to operate and conduct effective operations.

Special attention was also given to providing local and foreign training opportunities for all cadres of officers and soldiers.

In Year 2018 alone, a total of 156 personnel attended foreign courses while 2,390 have attended local courses and training programmes, ranging from master’s degree programmes to workshops and conferences.

The NA has also hosted over 300 local and international conferences, seminars or summits either solely or in-conjunction with other bodies.

Most importantly, there has been concerted attention on the improvement of the welfare of personnel. The provision of adequate healthcare to NA personnel and their families has increased tremendously since 2015, and this has impacted on the morale of officers in the frontline.

For instance, in 2018 alone, 36 officers, 144 soldiers and seven family members of personnel have benefited in the Nigerian Army Medical Evacuation both within and outside the country.

Today, according to the Defence Headquarters, no inch of the country is under the control of Boko Haram or any other terror group, unlike what it was in early 2015 before Buratai was appointed the Chief of Army Staff.

Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed recently during a press conference in Abuja, that the terror group has been forced into the Tombus Island on the fringes of the Lake Chad and does no longer operate in Nigeria.

According to the Defence spokesperson, “Boko Haram is not occupying any part of this country. I want to make it clear that Boko Haram and ISWAP have been defeated and pushed into what we call the Tumbus.

The Tumbus are the islands between Nigeria and neighboring countries of Niger and Lake Chad where they have their enclave and from where they come out and carry out attacks on soft targets. Boko Haram is not holding any inch of the country.”

This testimony and many others, lend credence to the fact that the Nigerian Army has lived up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the country’s territorial integrity and enhancing national security under the current Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Buratai.

In the new year, the popular expectation is that the terror group that has tormented the country for more than a decade will be completely routed and the North East can once again breathe the air of peace and complete freedom like the remaining parts of the country.

