Trump threatens retaliation if India doesn’t export Hydroxychloroquine to US

Agency Reporter

 

Donald Trump has declared India might face retaliation if New Delhi doesn’t clear the export of Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that the United States President has touted as a “game-changer” in the battle against coronavirus.

Speaking to press at White House, Trump said he would be “surprised” if India turns down Washington’s request, more so because both countries share amicable relations.

India is one of the largest manufacturers of Hydroxychloroquine and recently it banned its export, along with other key drugs. The idea is to have enough in stock for domestic use even as its efficacy in battling COVID-19 is being judged.

Hydroxychloroquine was put under blanket ban disallowing its export even on humanitarian grounds.

Last weekend, Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

