Trump Sends Serious Warning To Iran Against Killing Of Its Protesters

Iran has been warned against killing protesters who took to the streets after it admitted shooting down an airliner by mistake, killing all 176 people aboard.

The warning was given by US President Donald Trump who opined that the Iranian government

must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people.

Trump tweeted following news that the Iranian police dispersed students chanting “radical” slogan.

The protest broke out during a Saturday gathering in Tehran to honor those killed when the Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran.

Trump added, “To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you.

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”

There was a crackdown on street protests that broke out in November, with Amnesty International saying it left more than 300 people dead.

“There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching,” Trump said.

