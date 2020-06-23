Trump Never Told Officials To Slow COVID-19 Testing – Fauci

Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19. KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL / AFP

US disease expert Anthony Fauci told Congress Tuesday that Donald Trump never told him or other officials to curb coronavirus testing, essentially contradicting the president who told supporters he had urged such slowdown.

“None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing,” Fauci told a House panel on US efforts to mitigate the pandemic, adding that “in fact, we will be doing more testing” instead of less.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

READ ALSO: China Launches Final Satellite To Complete Rival To GPS

Trump raised alarm bells Saturday when he told a Tulsa campaign rally — where most attendees were not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines — that testing is a “double-edged sword,” and that he had told his experts to “slow the testing down.”

AFP

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

