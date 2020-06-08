Trump Mocks Senator Mitt Romney For Marching With Black Lives Matter Protesters

Washington • President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Sen. Mitt Romney for marching with Black Lives Matter protesters here, falsely asserting that the Utah Republican’s poll numbers have sunk at home.

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy,” the president tweeted. “Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah!”

Actually, Romney polls better in Utah than the president, and his approval rating has actually risen in the state.

Some 56% of Utahns support Romney, a freshman senator and the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, according to a poll earlier this month by UtahPolicy.com and KUTV. About 42% of Utah voters disapproved.

Trump, meanwhile, is only a few points ahead of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Utah. An April poll showed 44% of Utahns would support Trump in the election while 41% said they’d back Biden in the deep red state.

A January poll by The Salt Lake Tribune/Hinckley Institute of Politics found most Utahns would probably or definitely not vote to reelect the president.

Romney, who has been the most critical Republican senator of the president and who voted to convict Trump of abuse of power in the impeachment trial, joined the thousands of people marching Sunday in the nation’s capital to protest police brutality of people of color.

