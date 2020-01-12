Trump, Iran and state murder

By Idowu Akinlotan

In the best of times, the United States appears incapable of displaying as much savvy as its enormous military power has sought to impress upon the world. Those best of times perhaps represent the reflective leadership of John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Richard Nixon, George Bush Snr and a few others. In the worst of times, particularly under the chaotic and emotive Donald Trump, America’s foreign policy is pedestrian, gung ho, short-sighted and megalomaniacal.

Even if the US gets away with the state-sanctioned murder of Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Quds Force and pivot of the country’s foreign and expansionist policy in the Middle East, the killing on January 3, 2020 near the Baghdad Airport in Iraq may have already set in motion events that will hasten the diminution of US power and relevance in the troubled region.

The killing of the Iranian general was a misadventure matched only by the 2003 invasion of Iraq and probably exceeded by the consequent and naive regime change ordered by George Bush Jr. The Americans were too fixated on deposing Saddam Hussein to notice that they were also in effect altering the balance of power in the region. Not only did they get rid of Mr Hussein, they also deposed the Sunni minority that had ruled Iraq for decades and was more favourably disposed towards the Americans. Almost immediately, the more strident Shiites rose to dominance and tilted the balance of power in favour of their Shiite kindred in Iran. It is unlikely the US reflected on the consequences of enlarging the power base of the Shiites in the region.

Now, more foolishly, by murdering Gen Soleimani in Iraq, they may be signposting the inevitable end of their stay and influence in Iraq, if not in the immediate future, then in the medium run. The Iranian general is popular in Iraq due to the role he played in helping them fight and defeat the Daesh or Islamic State (ISIS). US policies in the Middle East have not always been robust. Now they are set to be even less robust, less reflective, less inclined towards the long term, and more inclined to uniting the enemies of America, whether in Yemen, Iraq or Iran. Endorsing and practicing state murder cannot be a sound policy, not to talk of bleeding its economy through decades of needless and futile foreign wars, especially at the same time as US rivals like China and Russia are wisely conserving their strength and resources and channelling them towards the goals of rebuilding and expansion.

Mr Trump cannot be redeemed. His foreign policy goals are flighty and uncharted, and his mind is a feverish soup of discordant and narcissistic pranks. After he blunders through the Soleimani assassination misadventure, and egged on by his fanatical and unquestioning base, he will in his customary mental discontinuity embrace other more far-fetched domestic and international adventures. There is nothing in his mental constitution to modulate the make-believe world in which he dangerously luxuriates, and he lacks the capacity to match the challenges of the present with the possibilities of the future. If he does not furnish the US with a needless war soon, he will rake up more disgust and antipathy towards the country that has promoted him far above his competence and ken.

Will there be a third world war? Yes, but not from this incident, despite Iranians uniting behind their leaders and having less to lose than the US.

