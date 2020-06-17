Davido shocked his 17 million followers on Instagram after he unfollowed everyone he was following including Chioma.

Ever since Davido decided to take a break from social media to return in July for the release of his album, it has been nothing but scandals here and there. From the new baby mama scandal to his break up with fiancee, Chioma over domestic violence issues, the list keeps on piling up.

Shortly after Chioma via her Instagram, page yesterday refuted the domestic violence rumors, Davido unfollowed everyone and did not spare his crew members, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Christiano Ronaldo and other prominent figures. However, unfollowing his bride to be, Chioma Rowland raised eyebrows and fans have expressed concern whether all is well with the couple.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The post Trouble In Paradise? Davido Unfollows Chioma On Instagram Amid Domestic Violence Rumors appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

