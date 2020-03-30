Troops kill nine bandits in Zamfara crackdown

By Precious Igbowelundu and Okodili Ndidi

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State have killed nine suspected bandits, arrested 14 others in clearance operations across eight communities.

Sixty-seven rustled animals were recovered while 13 houses belonging to the criminals were pulled down and burnt by the troops, said Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko in a statement yesterday.

Onyeuko said the troops while on subsidiary operation codenamed Chingaba came in contact with bandits during clearance operations at Gidan Usman, Gidan Babagoji, Gadauna, Gidan Janari, Kekuwaje, Gidan Sarki, Gardi and Bingi all in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He said the recovered animals were handed over to the district heads of the areas they were stolen.

“Troops also engaged some bandits who attacked Julee village and rustled goats. The bandits came under the fierce firepower of the troops, abandoned the goats and fled into the forest. The troops recovered the goats and handed them over to the owners.

“Similarly, troops on patrol at Nasarawa Village, close to Tunga Haki in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State intercepted nine suspected bandits and recovered 600 cows and 300 sheep. After due interrogation, the bandits confessed to have rustled the animals and were proceeding to Zaria to avert possible arrest by the troops.

“The recovered animals are currently in the custody of troops of Operation Hadarin Daji. Proper handover will be done after investigation in conjunction with local authorities to confirm the owners.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian military, in conjunction with other security agencies conducted an assault operation at Gabyer Village in Bugundu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on March 28. The troops came in contact with armed bandits and after a fire-fight, the armed bandits withdrew in disarray into the forest. Exploitation was carried out by the land component after our aggressor aircraft had engaged the fleeing bandits.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent in its resolve to restore peace, law and order in our dear nation,” he said.