Troops Kill Bandits, Recover Several Items In Zamfara

No fewer than 100 unrepentant bandits were killed by the joint forces of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara and parts of Katsina States between December 2019 and January 2020 , the Acting Force Information Officer , Captain Ayobami Oni -Orisan, has said .

Oni -Orisan made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau on Saturday .

He said the troops comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army , Nigerian Navy , Nigerian Airforce , Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies conducted several clearance operations to smoke out and neutralise the recalcitrant bandits from their enclaves .

“ So far , OPHD troops have flushed out bandits hibernating around Tashar Kuturu, Dankalgo , Gobirawa junction , Bagega , Kawaye , Duhuwa , Sabon-Birni , Dankurmi, Dangulbi , Hayin Bawa, Zango, Unguwar Shanu , Tundu Mali, Magazu , Mayanchi and Gando forest , in Anka , Talata Mafara , Tsafe , Maru and Bukkuyum Local Government areas of Zamfara .

“ Additionally , OPHD ground troops backed by the fighter jets of the Air Component also cleared Shinfida in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, neutralising several bandits in the process, ” he said .

The information officer said the renewed use of force against the bandits followed their refusal to embrace the peace process introduced by Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State about six months ago as well as the recent upsurge of the bandits in the affected areas.

He said during the operations , 10 kidnap victims were rescued , while 500 rounds of 7 . 62mm special ammunition 23 Motorbikes, 15 AK 47 rifles , four General Purpose Machine Guns ( GPMG ) , one PKM Machine Gun , one Rocket Propelled Grenade ( RPG ) , one Rocket Propelled Grenade ( RPG ) , 11 fully loaded magazines , 600 rustled cows and 300 rustled sheep were recovered .

He further said that during the clearance operations , the troops in collaboration with the Defence Forces of Niger Republic apprehended a high profile gunrunner , popularly known as “ Kunene ” who was responsible for the inflow of arms , ammunition and other dangerous weapons into the region.

( NAN

