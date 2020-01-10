Troops Foil Ambush, Kill Bandits As Airman Dies

Troops of the 271 Air Force detachment, Birnin Gwari on Thursday , foiled an ambush by over 70 bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna -Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State.

The troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to Birnin Gwari killing several bandits in the process.

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola , disclosed in a statement on Friday that a NAF officer, airman Mukhtar Ibrahim, was killed during the attack , while others sustained varying degrees of injuries .

It said , “ The deceased airman is scheduled to be buried today( Friday) in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF hospital in Kaduna . ”

The statement said the Chief of Air Staff , Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar , on behalf of the NAF, commiserated with the family of the fallen hero and prayed that the Almighty grants his soul peaceful repose .

“ The CAS has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously in synergy with sister security services and other security agencies to rid the North West of all criminal elements , ” it added.

Source:- Punchng

