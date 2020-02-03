Tricycle Ban: PDP Faults Sanwo-Olu For Not Providing Alternative, To Protest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, will today lead a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) and other opposition parties to protest the ban on commercial motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP) in some parts of the state.

Lagos government on January 27 wielded the big stick against the menace of okada and Keke NAPEP, proscribing their operations in six local government areas (LGAs), nine local council development areas (LCDAs) and 10 major highways across the state with effect from February 1.

Speaking with Daily Independent on Sunday, the PDP said it is giving Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu till 12 noon today to reverse the decision or be faced with massive protests that will bring activities in the state to a standstill.

While lamenting the hardship being experienced by some Lagosians as a result of the restrictions which took effect on February 1, the PDP said the action of the state government has shown that the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is an elitist government that is insensitive to the plight of the masses.

It said it is alarmed that the Lagos State government can commence the anti-masses move without providing alternatives to suffering populace especially traders, students and other low income earners.

Barr. Taofik Gani, the Publicity Secretary of the party, said it is already in talks with leaders of civil society organisations to stage protests in the streets of Lagos if the hardship being experienced by Lagosians as a result of the ban continues on Monday.

It said it is surprised that the state government can commence the restrictions when the 800 buses it promised as an alternative means of transport is still lying fallow at the ports waiting to be cleared.

“We have declared that this is a fraudulent, ‘yahoo-yahoo’ government. It is a fraudulent government in the sense that they are making people believe that Lagos is already a mega city and smart city.

“In order to give that erroneous impression to the international community that they have attained that status and to continue to get the grant which by right every mega city get from the World Bank Development Agency, they have come up with this inhuman policy.

“Since 2007, we have challenged them to come and account for those money released from Brazil to support Lagos State’s claim of being a mega city which status you attain once you have a population of 10 million. Now they are treating Lagosians with disdain, saying because they want Lagos to become a smart city, Lagosians must suffer.

“When the Commissioner for Information appeared on television three days ago, he said they have 800 buses lying at the ports which are not yet cleared. This is a clear indictment of a government that puts the cart before the horse. What they are doing is worse than what is happening in Somalia where citizens are deliberately made to suffer for political reasons.