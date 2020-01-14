Tributes as ‘quintessential jurist’ Justice Okuwobi bows out

Judges, magistrates and other players in the judiciary gathered in Lagos last week to honour a respected jurist, Justice Doris Tomilayo Okuwobi, who retired on Friday after 42 years of service in the Lagos State Judiciary, ADEBISI ONANUGA reports

The Lagos State Judiciary has held a Valedictory Court Session in honour of its Administrative Judge, Justice Doris Tomilaya Okuwobi.

Justice Okuwobi retired after 42 years of service which many described as “meritorious and fulfilling”.

The special court session held at The Foyer, High Court of Lagos State, Igbosere last Friday to coincide with her 65th birthday in line with the judiciary’s tradition. She was born January 10, 1955.

It had in attendance the Body of Benchers, the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), Judges and Magistrates of the judiciary, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), family and friends among others.

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, in his remarks, said he was reluctant to let go of Justice Okuwobi.

“I found it difficult to believe she is retiring because she has been of invaluable value to us. The array of judges high court and justices of the Court of Appeal present here today are a testimony of her invaluable estimation to Lagos Judiciary”, he said.

Justice Alogba further said that it was a thing of joy to witness Justice Okuwobi bowing out of service “without blemish and any health issue”.

He said Justice Okuwobi was an invaluable asset , not just to the judiciary but also to Lagos state.

“She is a very cerebral judge, very painstaking, very considerable, a good mother to all and a quintessential judicial officer.

“I pray that Almighty God continue to be with her during her retirement”, he said.

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) in his tribute in honour of the retired judge described her as a “ brilliant Nigerian and a Jurist of enviable character” and expressed his belief that she retired from a rich and fulfilling career.

Onigbanjo said: “It is Jurists such as my Lord that makes one make a case for the elongation of the term of years for High Court Judges.

“Justice Okuwobi is a fine example of the adage “Aging like fine wine”. She is an epitome of hard work, diligence and everything we were told a high court judge should be. Her disposition may come across as reserved and genteel, but she is fearless in the performance of her constitutionally assigned duties”.

He recalled that during her time at the Ministry of Justice, she was known to be an outstanding and hardworking Counsel, adding that it was therefore no surprise that she rose from State Counsel to Solicitor General & Permanent Secretary.

“But one of the most intriguing things I found about Her Lordship was from the comment of one her colleagues I had the fortune of interacting with, his words were: “She took herself serious and therefore, everyone had no choice but to take her serious. Obviously, everyone who ever came in contact with her, all had the same positive opinion of her.

“She is nothing but a model as a legal practitioner and a model for the bench.

It was a fulfilling time for her in the Ministry of Justice, where she served as the Director, Civil Litigation and Advisory Services and rose to become the Solicitor-General & Permanent Secretary.

“As the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Her Lordship served under the then Military Administrator Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd) for an extended period of time without an Attorney-General, and was a key factor in the success of that administration.

“There is a saying that the men who succeed are the efficient few who have the ambition and will power to develop themselves. Justice Okuwobi was one of those. She was a distinguished lawyer per excellence and combined her dedication to duty with the power to succeed and braced up to develop herself.

The list of fine judgements delivered by Justice Okuwobi speaks for itself about the dedication with which she carried on her constitutional duty while remaining conscious of the social realities. Some of those publicised judgements were upheld by the Appellate courts.

“The Rule of Law is shaped on the anvil of quality judges like Justice Okuwobi who are the guardians of the constitution. She readily endeared herself to all her peers and formed lasting friendships with the bar.

“The Bench in Nigeria will shortly lose a devoted judicial servant; the good fortune is that she leaves an enviable legacy, others will follow.

“I have to say that the Lagos High Court will miss Justice Okuwobi deeply. I would like to quote Mahatma Gandhi who said ‘there are no good byes for us; wherever you are you will always be in our hearts’.

On behalf of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, and my Colleagues, I wish your Lordship continued sound health and deep contentment in all your future endeavours”, Onigbanjo said.

BOSAN which was represented by a former Lagos State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), in their tribute, said Justice Oku wobi served “meritoriously and creditably”.

“A quintessential jurist who contributed effectively to Lagos Judiciary and these are evident in her landmark judgment in cases she handled.

“She was a thorough jurist in her own right who believes in justice and fairness and do justice without fair or favour”.

Pedro recalled their days in the State Ministry of Justice. He said under the military administration of Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa, Justice Okuwobi “was firm and resolute in observance of rule of law and court orders as Solicitor General. When Lagos introduced the accelerated revenue generation programme, Okuwobi would carry out court orders on defaulting companies for non-payment of tax while those unlawfully sealed were reopened.

“On the bench, she maintained a pleasant relationship with the bar.

“ W e thank God for the Okuwobi family that today (Friday) was a day of happiness. For us in BOSAN, we thank her for her passion and uncommon dedication to duty and wish her a happy birthday”, he added.

Chairman, Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, Princess A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu described the retired jurist as a “combination of beauty and brains”. She said the degree of what they put into applications filed before her has helped to prepare them for what they have achieved today.

Olagbegi-Adelabu said Justice Okuwobi impacted positively on Magistrates in the state.

“She was a source of inspiration to many of us as a result of the numerous encounter we had with her. Her interest in the girl-child remain unsurpassable.

“ We pray that she would spend her remaining days in prosperity and good health”, she said.

Chairman, NBA Ikorodu, Bayo Akinlade in his address commended her punctuality at work, noting she was always in court by 8.00 a.m. He also praised her dedication to duty and stressed the need for all to be dutiful and dedicated to work.

“You encouraged me and I am grateful for that”, he said.

Akinlade, an activist lawyer, said there w as need for the bar to fight for the judiciary.

“We have a duty to fight for the judiciary. Our judges, magistrates, state counsels are over worked. Some judges and Magistrates are not able to see the last day of their career. They fall sick and they died.

“I appreciate you and thank God for making it possible to see the end of your career”, he said.

Chairman, NBA Ikeja Branch, Prince Dele Oloke , in his address, described Justice Okuwobi as a thorough judge.

Prince Oloke said: “You gave a good account of yourself as a Solicitor General under a military regime and told them the truth. While on the bench, you were very thorough, painstaking, report punctually on the bench.

“My branch, Ikeja branch of NBA, told me to tell you that you are a courageous judge. Let me tell you the quality of a courageous judge. You shun them at the centre, you embrace contentment, ability to speak the truth and exert the rule of law.

“The judiciary must help judges to be courageous and embrace the spirit of contentment”, he said.

The Legal Adviser of NBA, Lagos Branch, Harry Ukaejiofor, who represented the chairman of the branch, in his address, noted that the life of the retired judge has been dedicated to the rule of law and enthronement of justice.

“This is the finish line of a legal career which started 42 years in 1978”, he noted, adding that on her last day on the bench, minutes after 4.00 p.m, on Thursday, Okuwobi delivered a landmark judgment in her court, attesting to her dedication to duty.

Ukaejiofor said she was kind in and out of the bench and urged all to be kind to one another.

The Lagos NBA Legal Secretary said in his quest to know the real Justice Okuwobi, he sought out her classmates.

One of them a SAN, said she was ‘a pleasant and judge. ‘’You are sure of getting justice in her court and her judgment can hardly be punctured nor faulted’. Another said, ‘ a lady that can never be corrupted’”, he said, adding that another classmate of hers described her as “a hard working judge, an early judge and always well dressed”.

He noted that unlike some judges, when lawyers make mistakes in her court, she correct ed them instead of reprimanding them.

“She complements her staff when they do well, a team player and detribalised person. She always give advice on benefits of contentment. We will miss her greatly”, he added.

Responding to the honour done her, Justice Okuwobi , noted recent developments in the country and across the world.

She stressed the need to reposition the judiciary effectively, for optimum growth and improved service delivery.

“Our judicial process therefore, must be re-engineered and further strengthened to achieve desired goal and enhanced judicial service. In the same vein as we must ensure that the Judiciary is insulated from all forms of infraction, perceived or pre-meditated views or notions that tend to detract it from the functions, responsibilities and powers of the Judiciary.

“The Judiciary of the 21st Century must be such that boldly could hold its own, assert its independence, authority and integrity, and rise above the vagaries of limitations and challenges, to assume its rightful position in modern society. Bearing in mind its critical role and function in ensuring good governance, law and order in the society”.

According to her: “Justice must not only be served, we must ensure at all time, ‘ that the judicial process is purged of all encumbrances, identified flaws and clogs on the wheels of justice.

“In moving the judiciary forward, our reform strategies must be rightly focused and such that inspires hope, trust and confidence in our judicial system. For this to be achieved, the independence of judiciary as boldly enunciated in the 1999 Constitution must be strictly adhered to. This is essential and critical, as there are no two ways to it”, she said.

Though now retired, she emphasised that her utmost desire and passion would be to see the Judiciary progress further.

Read Also: Tributes to Bar man Orimoloye

“Like every other professional, citizen and parent, I crave for a better society, an improved climate for enhanced security, good governance and justice. A society our children and generation yet unborn would be proud of. This is the challenge before us.

Looking ahead into the future, I am no doubt confident with strong hope of a much brighter, fulfilled and progressively inspired future. A hope premised on the quality and pedigree of Judicial Officers, Personnel and resource available to the Lagos State Judiciary.

“Having a hope deeply rooted in Your Lordships ‘ability to lead the Judiciary further into its desired future”, she stressed.

“Going forward, it is my view that our focus in the years and decades ahead would be to evolve effective and innovative strategies to further the growth of the State Judiciary for a more purpose-driven change and transformation in our Judicial System. Among others, our efforts should be to ensure that Lagos State Judiciary remained “Primus inter pares” in the quality of justice delivery.

’As Judiciary Officers, l must note that the challenge of growth and development of the Judiciary especially, as we step into new decade, not only rest on our shoulders, but in our individual and collective ability, strength and ‘determination to inspire change in the right direction. The world is fast changing and the need for enhanced Judicial System in line

“Taking a deserved bow after over four decades of fruitful service is most thrilling and fulfilling.Traversing from the known to unknown, I have learnt and grown over the years, having been through various challenging experiences, failures and triumphs”, she added.

“As Judiciary Officers, l must note that the challenge of growth and development of the Judiciary especially, as we step into new decade, not only rest on our shoulders, but in ou individual and collective ability, strength and determination to inspire change in the right direction. The world is fast changing and the need for enhanced Judicial System in line with contemporary global development has become imperative”, she further stated.

Justice Okuwobi thanked God for sparing her life to witness the end of her career. She said: “I can boldly assert, with head high that I have played my part and successfully run the course of my career, a profession so dear to my heart”.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Chief Registrar, Mrs Taiwo Oladotun, also noted that the hallmark of the retired judge was hard work and that she had respect for junior staff alike. She said Justice Okuwobi served judiciously and meritoriously.

She said she would also be remembered for her kindness, hard work and prayed God for long life for the retiree.

Tunde Okuwobi, on behalf of their family, thanked the Lagos State Judiciary, Attorney General, the Bench, the Bar, Body of Benchers and BOSAN, the different branches of the NBA and other well wishers for the honour and a befitting valedictory court session accorded their mother.

Between 1991 and 1993, she was the Legal Adviser, National Electoral Commission, Lagos State. In 1994, she served as a member of the Maroko Resettlement committee until 1995.

Between 1995 and 1996, she served as a member, Committee on Federal Government Properties in Lagos State. She was Chairperson, Committee on Private Estate Development Scheme between 1996 and 1997.

She was a member of the Lagos State Committee set up to examine the report of the Ayida Committee on “reforms of the Civil Service” in 1997. Between 1997 and 1998, she sat as a member of the “Committee to examine the report on the establishment of the proposed Lagos State College of Medicine”. In 1998, she was selected as a member of the Lagos State University visitation panel (inter-ministerial committee on the provision at Land for Lagos Sewage and Sanitation Works) Phase II.

She is a member of several notable professional bodies including the International Bar Association (IBA) and the NBA.

