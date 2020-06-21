Tree Falls On Vehicle During Rainfall In Lagos (Photos)

A motorist narrowly escaped death on Saturday when a big tree fell during a storm that followed a rainfall and destroyed his vehicle, but he came out unhurt.

The unnamed motorist, who drove a Honda CRV vehicle, was on the main road inwards Alhaji Masha close to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, when the tree which was beside the road suddenly got uprooted and landed on the vehicle due to the storm that accompanied the rainfall.

The tree landed on the vehicle with the man inside, destroying its front side including the windscreen, the mirrors and the bonnet, but the man who rushed out of the vehicle, was not hurt.

The incident, which happened around 6.14 p.m., caused traffic gridlock on the ever-busy highway as many people rushed to the scene while some others made frantic efforts to cut the tree and remove it from the road.

According to the Lagostrafficreport, the twitter handle that reports traffic situation in Lagos State: “There’s a fallen tree on the roadside close to Teslim Balogun stadium, this has blocked off traffic heading inwards to Alhaji Masha.”

Another resident, Offem Lawrence @lawmuzik1, who uploaded the video of the incident on Twitter wrote: “This just happened 15 mins ago in front of Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere. The driver came out without a scratch.”

It was also gathered that some officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) who came to the scene of the incident, took the man away from the scene in their vehicle.

