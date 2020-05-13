Transporters seek govt’s support to survive

Tajudeen Adebanjo

Transporters under the Association of Luxury Bus Owners (ALBON) have appealed to the Federal government to come to their aid.

According to them, the impact of COVID-19 was having an adverse effect on their business.

They sought palliative measures from the government.

ALBON President Prince Emeka Mamah lamented the crippling effects of inter-state movements on long distance passenger transportation.

“This total ban on inter-state transportation can lead to the collapse of our businesses if the Federal Government does not quickly intervene with some kind of grants. In fact, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for inter-state transporters, whose thousands of buses have been ‘locked down’ for nearly two months, to recover without incentives, even after the COVID-19 measures have been relaxed,” he said.

Mamah, who doubles as the First Vice Chairman, Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA), recalled that members’ luxury and mini buses have been parked since the restriction on inter-state movement in March.

Apart from losing daily returns, the vehicles, he said, which were procured on loans from banks were accumulating arrears of re-payment and interests.

He hailed the efforts by the Federal Government, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the various state governments towards combating the pandemic.

According to him, road transportation should not be allowed to be one of the casualties of the global scourge.

He predicted that it would take the sector more than a year to recover.

