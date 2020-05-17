Transfer Rumours:- Werner ‘Will Wait To Seal Dream Liverpool Move Rather Than Join Utd Or Barca’

The Athletic report this morning that Timo Werner wants to remain at RB Leipzig for one more season or join Premier League club Liverpool.

Werner has spoken personally to Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, Manchester United and Barcelona whilst his entourage spoke to Chelsea.

The Athletic claims that Klopp spoke personally to Werner earlier this year and the 24-year-old believes Anfield is the best place for him to continue his career, but acknowledges he may have to wait 12 months.

Football clubs across the globe are still learning the true financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the game and there is a very real possibility Liverpool will not carry out any business in the next transfer window.

Should that be the case, Werner will stay with his current Bundesliga side rather than join one of the other teams interested in him.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea are all keen on the man who has scored 28 goals in 40 games for club and country in the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool could also get Werner a cut-price deal if he really is so set on a move to Anfield.

His current release clause stands at around £54m but The Athletic claim that he has a number of exit clauses inserted through his deal that runs to 2023, and next year he can be bought for £36m.

Werner is gearing up for a return to competitive action on Saturday as the Bundesliga resumes the 2019-20 campaign behind closed doors.

His Leipzig side, who are third in the standings and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, host Freiburg.

Werner has a contract with RB Leipzig until 2023 with a €60 million exit clause, which decreases each season and will drop to €25m in 2022, when he has one year remaining on his deal.

