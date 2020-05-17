Transfer Rumours:- Barcelona ‘Join Havertz Race’ As Liverpool Consider £80m Price Tag Too Expensive

Barcelona want Kai Havertz, according to reports. Liverpool supposedly looked at the German for some time before deciding he was too expensive.

German outlet Sport1 believes Barcelona are after the 20-year-old. They believe the Spanish champions could offer players in return if they do formalise a bid.

That appears to be their strategy this summer. Reports elsewhere claim they’re offering players to Inter for Lautaro Martinez, for instance.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

And this news should be of note to Liverpool. The Reds supposedly wanted Havertz and tracked him for some time before deciding that the £80m asking price was too much.

That’s according to the Independent, who said back in February that Liverpool valued Havertz at half that price.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

