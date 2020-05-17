Transfer Rumours:- Barca’s Pursuit Of Lautaro ‘At Important Stage’ With Inter’s Final Shortlist

Barcelona’s pursuit of Lautaro Martinez is at an important stage.

The make-up of the deal has become clearer in recent days, with both Inter and Barcelona taking their stances.

Inter are sticking by their 111 million euro asking price, which Barcelona intend to meet.

The Catalan club will pay half of that – around 60 million euros – in cash and use their own players to cover the remaining cost.

Barcelona’s list of possible swap players is long, with the majority of players susceptible to being sold this summer because of the club’s difficult economic situation.

Inter are most interested in Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti and Carles Alena.

Sporting directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are discussing the scenario with head coach Antonio Conte to try to find the most suitable players for his project.

Inter need a right-back and, after his contract talks with Barcelona broke down, Semedo is now one of the most interesting options for them.

The Italian club will tell Barcelona which players they want in the next few days.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

