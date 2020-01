Fernando Llorente has been offered to Tottenham on a short-term deal by Napoli.

However, Sky Sports News has been told it is unlikely the north London club will move for the Spaniard despite star striker Harry Kane being ruled out for at least three months.

More to follow…

