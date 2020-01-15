Chelsea’s hopes of signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele have hit a significant stumbling block, with the French club’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas, adamant he will not be allowed to leave this month.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is eager to bolster his side’s strike force now the club’s transfer ban has been lifted, with finding cover and competition for Tammy Abraham one of his top priorities.

Dembele was identified as the ideal signing and Chelsea already have a verbal agreement in place with the 23-year-old – though negotiating a fee with Lyon is proving far more difficult.

They have reportedly already had a £34million offer rejected and Aulas – who is regarded as one football’s toughest negotiators – has again insisted that Dembele will not be sold in January.

‘We have not changed our minds. We already made this issue clear in August,’ said Aulas on Tuesday evening when asked about Dembele. ‘Moussa is an excellent player. A player who we need. ‘We are taking explicit measures in our recruitment to not bring someone in who will compete for his position. It is not a question of money. Moussa will be with us.’

The post TRANSFER LATEST! Lyon Chief Sends Clear Message To Chelsea Over Transfer Of Dembele appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...