TRANSFER LATEST! Highly Rated Lille Midfielder Set To Choose Between Chelsea Or Man United (PHOTO)

Boubakary Soumare is set to decide between signing for Manchester United or Chelsea before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal are said to be no longer in the running for the sought-after Lille midfielder, and neither are Real Madrid nor Valencia.

United and Chelsea have held talks over the player but no decision is expected to be made before Lille play Paris-Saint-Germain on January 26.

The 20-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years left on his Lille contract, is a box-to-box midfielder in the mould of Paul Pogba and has impressed across 23 appearances in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League.

Soumare is expected to be the only one of Lille’s promising young stars to be sold this month, despite 21-year-old striker Victor Osimhen and 22-year-old centre-back Gabriel also being tracked by top clubs from across Europe.

The France U21 international was signed from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer by Lille’s highly-rated sporting director Luis Campos.

