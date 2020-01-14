TRANSFER LATEST! Atletico Madrid Ready To Do Lemar-Lacazette Swap Deal With Arsenal

Atletico Madrid are preparing to offer Thomas Lemar to Arsenal in exchange for Alexandre Lacazette, if they fail in their pursuit of Edinson Cavani this January, Marca reports.

The LaLiga side have only scored 22 goals in the league this season and Diego Simeone is desperate to bring in a top striker to rectify that.

Cavani is at the top of Simeone’s wishlist, but Paris Saint-Germain insist the Uruguay international will not be sold, despite his contract expiring in the summer.

As a result, Atletico are now looking at alternatives including Lacazette.

Simeone tried to sign Lacazette before he left Lyon for Arsenal in 2018 and will reignite his interest in the Frenchman.

Lemar, who was on the Gunners’ radar, will be used as a bait to try and complete the deal.

