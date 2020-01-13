Trailer crushes ‘Okada’ rider, female passenger to death in Delta

Elo Edremoda, Warri

A commercial motorcyclist, alongside a female passenger, were reportedly crushed to death late Sunday near the Osubi Slaughter Market in Okpe council area of Delta state.

Witnesses said the incident happened about 9pm and the duo died on the spot.

The Nation gathered that the driver of the truck took to his heels for fear of being mobbed by residents of the area, after the accident.

According to a tricycle rider who spoke on condition of anonymity, the trailer driver was on high speed.

“You know how these trailer drivers are, driving like they are the only ones on the road. He was on high speed and it was already dark. Before he saw the bike, it was too late. The people died on the spot, while the driver ran away,” the Keke Napep rider revealed.

Read Also; Police nab five for stealing underwear

Following the development, motorcyclists bearing leaves on their motorbikes have protested the death of their colleague.

The Okada riders who caused traffic jam along the PTI/DSC Expressway axis of the East West Road demanded that the driver of the truck be fished out and the law should take its course.

The Delta State Police Command could not confirm the development.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, was said to be in a meeting, while repeated calls to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) rang out.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...