Traditionalists flay call for Sharia Courts in S’West

Following the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria’s advocate for establishment of Shariah Courts in all South West states, the Chairman of Asa Orisa Association, Chief Adejare Oke has called on the government to exercise caution in matters affecting all religious faiths based on the secular status of the country.

He said any matter involving religion and ethnic in Nigeria is a sensitive one which, according to him, must be treated as such because of the past experience in the country, adding that when the call for Sharia court rears its head in Yorubaland, it is his duty to speak up on the position of the Asa Orisa association.

Oke also stated that Sharia has no place in traditional religion, saying “Our religion is our own; not brought from the Arabia. We are the host to other religions brought from foreign lands. And that right should be respected. This is not saying we are against those religions. But they should not impose their practice on us. They should know that Nigeria, according to the Constitution is a secular state, a country which recognizes and gives freedom to multiple faiths. This constitutional provision, I think, should even be enough for them to know the limit of their right. I am saying it, on behalf of the association, that Sharia Courts should not be imposed on us in Yorubaland.”

The traditionalist added that the association is registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with support of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, reputed for his religious tolerance disposition.

“Baba accommodates everybody and knows much about each religion. Traditional religion people generally are tolerant of other religion, even when other religions don’t reciprocate it. The record is there that traditional religion is called different derogatory names but we don’t respond to them because we know what we preach.

This issue of Sharia Court and our position on it does not mean we are intolerant. We are only exercising our fundamental freedom of expression in as much as we are not insulting or disparaging any religion,” he said.

