Traders Get Replacement Capital from Ini Ememobong Foundation

… Traders in Akpan Adem, Itam Market, Urua Tour and Urua Anwa take first turn

In a bid to support the post COVID-19 Economic Reconstruction efforts of the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration, the Ini Ememobong Foundation and partners (Hon. Akan Tommey and Dr Ikpe Ibanga) have donated replacement capital to 300 petty traders in Akwa Ibom State across different markets in the three Senatorial Districts.

The Donation of the replacement capital which is done in honour of the Akwa Ibom First Lady Dr Martha Emmanuel, kicked off today with Akpan Andem and Itam markets in Uyo, Urua Tour in Ikot Ekpene and Urua Anwa in Oruk Anam will get to markets in Oron Federal Constituency and Eket.

Beneficiaries of the Replacement capital were selected carefully by the Market unions and screened by the Ini Ememobong Foundation using the benchmark of felt needs of the traders

Chairman of the Ini Ememobong Foundation, and Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ini Ememobong who spoke on behalf other partners said the donation of replacement capital was borne out of the need to help the petty traders who may have depleted their seed capital during the Lockdown to have means of getting their businesses back on track.

Ini Ememobong said “We understand the strategic place that traders occupy in the overall economic architecture and the collective wellbeing of any society . And our foundation believes that to help them maintain that strategic position and function optimally, there is need to constantly support them. That is why with the support of our public-spirited partners, we are helping the traders reinvigorate their business through the donation of this replacement capital.”

In his remarks, Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade and Market Matters Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael who described the gesture by the Ini Ememobong Foundation and partners as thoughtful and timely, said the donation of the replacement capital will help the petty traders stay in business after the Lockdown occasioned by the Corona Virus Pandemic.

Chairmen of the Market Association in Akpan Andem, NseAbasi Ndoh and Itam Market,Godwin Ebong as well as Board of Trustees Chairman, Obong Christopher Usoro said the donation is a lifeline to the traders and will go a long way in boosting the economic strength of the traders.

One of beneficiaries and waterleaf seller at Akpan Andem Mrs Udeme Ibiom who was literally moved to tears on receipt of the donation said it appears the Ini Ememobong Foundation had the capacity to secretly read situations as the Lockdown had dealt a negative blow on her seed capital.

At Itam Market, one of the beneficiaries, who is a bongafish seller Mrs Grace Ekah said it is their collective prayers that God will replenish the store of the Foundation and its partners, noting that the donation will help boost the economic climate of the state.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

