Trader Slumps, As Fire Guts Anambra Market

According to a report by Punch Metro, a trader on Saturday slumped and was rushed to hospital after watching his shop ruined by fire.

The trader whose identity could not be ascertained as of press time reportedly shouted, “I am finished” and collapsed.

“Bystanders rushed him to the hospital. We don’t know his state of health as of now, the incident occurred around 1.30am on Saturday when all of us got a text message that the market was on fire and rushed to the place,” an eyewitness told our correspondent.

Punch Metro reports that property worth millions of naira was destroyed in the inferno at the old Automobiles Spare Parts Market Awada, Anambra State.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to Punch Metro.

He said firefighters responded swiftly that no life was lost in the incident.

He said, “About 01.30am, there was a fire outbreak at old Automobiles Spare Parts Market, Awada.

“Following the distress call, police patrol team led by the DPO Awada Division, Tony Adeyi, rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department and other emergency units which also responded promptly and put off the fire.

“The area was cordoned off by the police to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.

“One person whose identity is yet known collapsed and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Cause of the fire and value of property destroyed are yet to be ascertained.

He said while the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, had sympathized with the victims

of the inferno, he had ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

