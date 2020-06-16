Tottenham Vs Man United: Pogba And Fernandes Start Set To Be Put On Ice

Paul Pogba could start from the bench for Manchester United when they take on Tottenham on Friday, meaning fans would have to wait much longer before seeing the 27-year old start alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

The Premier League returns on Wednesday and United will take on Tottenham on their first game back and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to start Pogba on the bench.

The France international has not played for the Red Devils since Boxing Day last year due to an ankle injury and in his absence, Fernandes was signed in January and has proved key to their seeming resurgence before the season was paused because of the coronavirus.

Pogba is understood to have ‘trained well since lockdown began’ but nonetheless, United are said to be working on a starting XI without the 27-year-old.

Instead, Solskjaer could turn to a regular this season in Fred, as well as Scott McTominay or Nemanja Matic in the centre of the park to feature alongside playmaker Fernandes.

When questioned about whether Pogba and Fernandes are capable of teaming up, former United midfielder Darren Fletcher said: ‘Without doubt, of course. Great players can come together.

‘Somebody might have to sacrifice a little bit of something – that’s part of being in a team, it’s not an individual sport. When you play with a certain midfield, whether it’s a midfield three, you adapt your game to complement each other.

‘It’s all about being compatible and recognising the strengths of your fellow team-mates and how to get your best performance, but, ultimately, you might be sacrificing what you do best to allow someone else to excel, which helps the team win.’

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and registered three assists across nine appearances, and won the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

source:- fcnaija

