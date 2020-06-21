Fast-rising music prince James Gabriel is also known as Tory Jay, is a Nigeria singer, rapper and songwriter. He was Born in Cross-River State and is signed to Vektoh Records.
Tory Jay‘s new single “Far away ” which is a certified smash hit was produced by Juwhiz and mixed/mastered by Spane5 on d mix, This record is hereafter the huge success of his 2019 debut single – ‘Something‘, a chart-topper.
Listen and Enjoy!
Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
The post Tory Jay – “Far Away” appeared first on tooXclusive.