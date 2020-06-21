Tory Jay – “Far Away”

Fast-rising music prince James Gabriel is also known as Tory Jay, is a Nigeria singer, rapper and songwriter. He was Born in Cross-River State and is signed to Vektoh Records.

Tory Jay‘s new single “Far away ” which is a certified smash hit was produced by Juwhiz and mixed/mastered by Spane5 on d mix, This record is hereafter the huge success of his 2019 debut single – ‘Something‘, a chart-topper.

Listen and Enjoy!

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Tory-Jay-Far-Away22.mp3

