Music

Tory Jay – “Far Away”

Fast-rising music prince James Gabriel is also known as Tory Jay, is a Nigeria singer, rapper and songwriter. He was Born in Cross-River State and is signed to Vektoh Records.

Tory Jay‘s new single “Far away ” which is a certified smash hit was produced by Juwhiz and mixed/mastered by Spane5 on d mix, This record is hereafter the huge success of his 2019 debut single – ‘Something‘, a chart-topper.

