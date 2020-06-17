Tooxclusive Unveils “DJ Latitude” As Her Official DJ

Tooxclusive.com is excited to announce the signing of highly-rated Disc-Jockey, DJ Latitude as her official DJ, and one who will maximize his potentials to help aid the projects of the organization.

DJ Latitude who is widely known for his sensational Disc-Jockeying ability will be responsible for churning out monthly upcoming artiste-mix birthed by the will of the organization. These mix-tapes will be presented on a monthly basis courtesy of TX. This newly-formed judicious partnership will also be looking to harness the ingenious ability of DJ Latitude to spread Nigerian music across many spheres within the continent and outside Africa.

With our years of experience in the music industry, after getting involved in many comparisons and contrast, after digging deep, we realized DJ Latitude with his impressive discography best fits our project agenda, hence, the reason this coalition has come alive. Expect the best of outputs in the coming months from Tooxclusive and DJ Latitude.

