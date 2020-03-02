Too Good, Too Bad: The Best & Worst of Nigerians Abroad

Wigan Athletic went into their clash with West Bromwich Albion on a four-game unbeaten run, but weren’t going to have it easy against the Championship leaders, who hadn’t lost in six.

However, the relegation-threatened visitors won 1-0, with Balogun proving his recent good showings weren’t down to luck.

The 31-year-old made a plethora of clearances, and won four of his five duels before his withdrawal in the 69th minute.

Wigan moved to 19th in the table following the unexpected victory.

Too Bad: Kelechi Iheanacho

The striker featured from the off in Leicester City’s trip to bottom Norwich City, but couldn’t take advantage of Jamie Vardy’s absence as the Foxes lost 1-0.

Iheanacho failed to have any sort of influence in the visitors’ box, and often had to drop deep to get involved.

He won none of his ground or aerial duels (seven) and consistently gave fouls away throughout the fixture.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have now failed to win in six games in all competitions.

Too Good: Jamilu Collins

Having scored an own goal in Paderborn’s 2-1 defeat by Hertha Berlin on February 15, the left-back was recalled to the side against Mainz and played brilliantly.

Admittedly, the side at the bottom lost 2-0, their 16th defeat of the campaign, but it shouldn’t take anything away from Collins who had a strong game.

The defender cleared the ball from danger four times, and made five interceptions for the struggling side.

Furthermore, Collins made a staggering eight tackles against the O5ers, and was arguably Steffen Baumgart’s best player. Unfortunately, the loss leaves them nine points from safety.

Too Bad: Mikel John Obi

The midfielder was sent off in the final minute of stoppage time in Trabzonspor’s 5-2 win over Caykur Rizespor following a needless handball that saw the home team concede a late penalty.

Mikel’s red card means he’ll miss one game in the title-chasing outfit’s run-in, but Huseyin Cimsir will be desperate to compensate for the midfielder’s absence in the club’s next match at Gaziantep.

Too Good: Anthony Nwakaeme

The forward returned from injury in Trabzonspor’s game against Caykur Rizespor but was left on the bench by Cimsir.

With the home side trailing 1-0 at half-time, the coach introduced Nwakaeme, whose introduction proved to be inspired; the 30-year-old scored, assisted and won a penalty for Black Sea Storm as they secured an eventual 5-2 success.

The attacker is now up to nine goals and six assists for the season, and will be vital in the final weeks of the campaign as Trabzonspor chase a first Super Lig title in nearly four decades.

