Tony Tetuila x Duncan Mighty – “Shepe”

Tony Tetuila makes his return to the music scene with “Shepe” featuring Duncan Mighty, an energetic dance track to get you moving to the rhythm.

Veteran singer Tony Tetuila releases a new single titled “Shepe” with assist from Veteran PH 1st son – Duncan Mighty. After a long break off the music scene makes a return with this smashing dance track produced by Willi.

Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye known by his stage name Tony Tetuila, is an Afro hip hop artist. He started his music career during the mid 90’s and was a former member of the Remedies music group. The group consist of Eedris Abdulkareem and Eddy Montana but later Tony went solo late 90’s. He recorded hit songs; ‘My Car‘, ‘Omode Meta‘, ‘E Go Better‘, ‘Fefe Na Efe’, ‘Omo Pupa‘, ‘My Heart Go Jiji‘ and ‘I’m In Love With Two Women’.

To make his debut return he taps on the King of Comebacks – Duncan Mighty for assist this lovely jam “Shepe”. The song goes out to all those who back bites and work towards individual’s downfall.

