Ladies and Gentlemen, the African Bad Girl, Tiwa Savage is officially a Marlian

Tiwa Savage, just like her colleagues in the music business has finally initiated herself into the Marlian gang and shes super proud .Taking to her Instagram story, the “49-99” singer who is set to drop her first album with her record label, UMG, shared a picture of Naira Marley with the caption “President” and declared love for him with a love emoji.

See the photo below:

The post Tiwa Savage Declares Herself A Marlian, Hails Naira Marley As President appeared first on tooXclusive.