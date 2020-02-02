Tiwa Savage Becomes Most Followed Female Nigerian Celebrity After Hitting 10 Million Followers On Instagram

Award-winning musician, Tiwatope Savage professionally known as Tiwa Savage has hit 10 million followers on Instagram.

In 2016, the singer hit 1 million followers and now she has amassed over 10 million followers on the gram. The singer, took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her latest achievement with a photo and the caption; “10 on IG”

With this, she becomes the second most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram and also the most followed female Nigerian celebrity followed by Funke Akindele and Yemi Alade. Davido still remains the most followed Nigerian celebrity with over 14million followers.

See her post below:

View this post on Instagram 10 on IG ?? A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 2, 2020 at 7:25am PST

