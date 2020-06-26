Tinubu Unhappy Over Governors Takeover Of APC

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former gover­nor of Lagos State and national lead­er of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is unhappy over latest devel­opments in the party which has seen him losing grip of the structures.

Governors elected on the party’s platform on Thursday took over con­trol of the party following the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The decision to dissolve the NWC which was badly factionalised was taken after the recommendation of Pres­ident Muhammadu Buhari, who by virtue of his position is the leader of the party.

Despite opposition from the late Abiola Ajimobi-led NWC that the meeting is ille­gal, the president, vice pres­ident, governors and other party leaders attended the meeting held at the Presiden­tial Villa in Abuja.

Even though Tinubu, it was gathered, opposed the convening of the NEC meet­ing, many of his loyalists, in­cluding Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Gandu­je of Kano, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, among others, were in attendance.

It is also speculated that the latest development may have put paid to his presidential ambition in 2023, even though Tinubu has not confirmed whether he is running.

Speaking with Daily Inde­pendent, a credible source in the party, who attended the NEC meeting, said President Buhari and other leaders decided to convene the NEC meeting following the illegal­ity being perpetrated by the Ajimobi-led exco represented by Hilliard Eta.

He also said the president and other concerned stake­holders who are worried about the multiple crises and litigations decided to wade in and restore normalcy before the situation gets out of hand.

Aside the multiple crises and court cases, the president was apparently miffed by the illegal tactics being used by the Ajimobi-led exco. They knew Ajimobi was in coma with a very minimal chanc­es of survival but Hilliard Eta who apparently is taking instructions from some quar­ters was issuing statements in his name.

“Many of us who love this party and know the real situ­ation on ground had to inform the president of the need to urgently address this issue and that was why the NEC meeting was approved”.

Following the dissolution of the NWC, the NEC also ap­pointed a caretaker commit­tee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. He was immediately sworn in by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Other members of the Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee are Isiaka Oyebola (South-West), Ken Nnamani, a former Sen­ate President (South East), Stella Okorete – Women rep; Governor Sani Bello of Niger State (North-Central) and Dr. James Lalu, physically chal­lenged.

Others are Sen. Abuba­kar Yusuf, Senate rep; Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – Reps, David Leon (South South), Abba Ari (North West), Prof. Tahir Mamman (North East), Ismail Ahmed – Youth and Sen. Akpan Udoedehe as the secretary of the committee.

