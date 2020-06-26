Tinubu, Oshiomhole Now Internally Displaced Politicians – Femi Aribisala

Popular critic and author, Femi Aribisala has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC over its recent party crisis.

Aribisala, on Friday afternoon, took a swipe at the national chairman of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the suspended national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, tagging them, “Internally displaced Politicians” following the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party.

On Thursday, the party organized a National Executive Committee, NEC meeting where the NWC was immediately dissolved. Oshiomole and Tinubu wielded considerable influence of the NWC.

IDPs: INTERNALLY DISPLACED POLITICIANS

Bola Tinubu

Adams Oshiomhole

RIP.

